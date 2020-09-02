NEWBERG, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers' basketball star CJ McCollum's new signature brand of wine will hit the market Sept. 15.
McCollum is partnering with Newberg-based Adelsheim Vineyard for his new line of Pinot noir, which he named McCollum Heritage 91 — "Heritage" after the name of the street he grew up on, "91" after the year he was born, with his fiancée's favorite flower on the logo.
McCollum's move reflects the bigger wine movement that has grown in the NBA in recent years. Some players, including ex-Miami Heat start Dwyane Wade and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, have started their own labels, too.
Lindsey Morse, director of marketing at Adelsheim Vineyard, said the partnership with McCollum grew naturally. The vineyard has a history of working on projects with the Portland Trail Blazers.
In 2019, after years of preparation, the vineyard created a line of wines to commemorate the team's 50th anniversary. At the time, the CEOs of Adelsheim Vineyard and the Portland Trail Blazers were long-time friends and worked together on the anniversary project.
Adelsheim Vineyard's leadership team, Morse said, immediately noticed how interested McCollum was in the anniversary project — and wine in general. The athlete's enthusiasm for wine, Morse said, sparked an idea.
About a year and a half ago, Adelsheim Vineyard asked McCollum about his interest in wine and whether he'd like to form a partnership. The vineyard had never done a signature line before, and Morse said McCollum was excited about the project.
"He was already thinking about life beyond the NBA. He has a lot of interests, and the wine industry is one of the things he's considered in his future career. He's passionate about it, and he wanted to create a wine brand. It was a perfect fit," Morse told the Capital Press.
Guided by Adelsheim Vineyard's winemaker, Gina Hennen, McCollum experimented with various tastes and blends until he settled on one — a Pinot noir blend from three contiguous vineyards on volcanic soils.
“We had a great time working side-by-side with CJ, creating this unique wine,” Hennen, the winemaker, said in a statement.
McCollum had first been introduced to wine in his early 20s by his now-fiancée, and he said in a public statement he is still learning the ropes of wine tasting.
"My love and understanding of wine has evolved just like my taste buds," McCollum posted on Instagram for the release.
McCollum paid Adelsheim Vineyard for producing his new 2018 Pinot noir line, which he will begin selling on his website this month. The first bottling was limited — just 133 cases. But if it sells well, the vineyards plans to expand production for the line next year, and eventually may expand to a rosé or single-vineyard Pinot noir.
The first batch is only available for purchase online through McCollum's website, but future batches may be available at grocery stores or other outlets, depending on brand performance.