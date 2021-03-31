The U.S. International Trade Commission found signs that blueberry farms are reasonably profitable, rejecting claims that growers need protection from foreign competitors, a report issued Monday states.
The report to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai details why the five-member trade commission in February unanimously voted against putting up trade barriers to safeguard American blueberry farmers.
Although some producers lost money between 2015 and 2019, the industry overall planted more berries, employed more people, paid higher wages and increased sales, according to the report.
"With respect to profitability, we find that there is no clear trend sufficient to support a finding of threat of serious injury," according to the commission.
Tai's predecessor, Robert Lighthizer, asked the commission to investigate whether fruit from several countries seriously harmed or threatened to harm the U.S. blueberry industry.
The commission looked at industry trends over the five-year period, taking testimony and reviewing financial information from public sources and confidential questionnaires.
By several measurements, the blueberry industry thrived, according to the commission. "We find it persuasive in this case that the industry reported substantial operating profits."
The American Blueberry Growers Alliance, a trade group that sought the investigation, claimed that a surge of imports in the spring and fall suppressed lucrative early and late harvest prices.
"The reality for American blueberry farmers is that foreign imports targeting the U.S. blueberry market have had a devastating impact on the domestic blueberry market — causing great hardship for family-owned farm operations," an alliance spokeswoman said Tuesday in an email.
Canada, Chile, Mexico, Peru and Argentina intervened in the investigation, as did U.S. farm and food companies with international operations.
Representatives testified that foreign farmers supply blueberries to U.S. consumers during off-seasons.
The trade commission concluded that peak-season prices — during May, June and July — are generally rising, offsetting any loss of revenue for the shoulder seasons.
The commission rejected a claim that foreign countries are poised to flood the U.S. with more blueberries.
"Indeed the record often indicates that exports to the United States will account for a declining share of shipments for foreign producers," according to the commission.
The industry's average hourly wage rose from $16.51 in 2015 to $20.51 in 2020, according to the report.
"We observe that labor availability was a frequently cited issue for U.S. growers, which suggests that employment levels likely would have been greater if U.S. producers had been able to obtain additional workers," the report stated.
Lighthizer sought the investigation under a U.S. trade law that allows the president to erect trade barriers, such as tariffs or quotas, to protect an industry from serious harm.
The investigation drew wide interest from farm groups. Organizations whose members rely on foreign trade cautioned the commission against starting a trade war. Other groups who rely on U.S. consumers urged the commission to safeguard American agriculture.