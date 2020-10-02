U.S. trade officials will investigate whether foreign blueberries are undermining U.S. farmers, a probe that a Northwest tree fruit group warns could touch off a trade skirmish with Mexico that hurts apple and pear growers.
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer directed Tuesday the U.S. International Trade Commission to report in 120 days whether U.S. blueberry growers need the protection of trade barriers.
The U.S. blueberry industry will finance the investigation, anticipating it will cost between $1.5 million and $2 million. The California, Oregon and Washington blueberry commissions have each pledged $50,000.
"Support for this within our industry is pretty overwhelming," said Alan Schreiber, executive director of the Washington commission.
The American Blueberry Growers Alliance is organizing the effort. Blueberry commissions may be asked to contribute more, said Bryan Ostlund, the Oregon commission's administrator. "The game isn't over," he said.
The investigation responds to complaints by U.S. growers who say a surge of imports, particularly from Mexico and Peru, are threatening their farms. The influx of berries are particularly damaging when they occur during peak seasons, farmers say.
The Northwest Horticultural Council has cautioned trade officials that steps to help some farmers could make other growers, particularly apple and pear orchardists, targets for retaliation.
"The likelihood of our industry being in the crosshairs should Mexico retaliate against the United States is very high," council President Mark Powers wrote in a recent letter to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.
Washington is the No. 1 blueberry producing state, while Oregon is No. 2. Florida and Georgia growers, whose harvest coincides with Mexico's, are at the forefront of organizing industry support for an investigation.
The Section 201 investigation ordered by Lighthizer doesn't have to find unfair trade practices. It will determine whether the blueberry industry needs safeguards, such as tariffs or quotas. If so, the president will decide what to do.
The U.S. trade office said it has not asked for a Section 201 investigation in nearly 20 years. President Trump used the section, named for part of the Trade Act of 1974, to put tariffs on imported washing machines and solar panels.
The value of imported blueberries has increased to $1.2 billion from $530 million since 2014, according to a report by the U.S. Trade Representative, USDA and Commerce Department. Peru and Chile are the top blueberry importers, with Mexico third.
The investigation will not single out any one country. Testimony in August from blueberry growers in the Southeast U.S. focused on Mexico.
Northwest blueberry growers face competition from Canada, Mexico and Peru. "We probably could live with Canada. It's hard to live with Mexico and Peru and Canada," Schreiber said.
In his letter, Powers said that Mexican officials have been clear that trade actions to protect U.S. produce will trigger retaliations. About 10% of the Northwest's apple crop and 11% of the pear crop are sent to Mexico, he wrote.
Powers said Northwest tree fruit has been ensared in past trade disputes, including over aluminum and steel tariffs.
"Mexico has a sizable apple industry that is perennially on the hunt for mechanisms to restrict apple exports," Powers wrote.