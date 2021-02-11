Imported blueberries are not seriously injuring U.S. growers and don't pose a threat to them, the U.S. International Trade Commission concluded today.
A coalition of blueberry growers, including those represented by the Oregon, Washington and California blueberry commissions, had sought trade relief.
"We are certainly very disappointed with the ITC decision," American Blueberry Growers Alliance spokeswoman Emily Vander Weele said. "We'll move forward as an alliance."
The alliance claimed that a growing volume of blueberries, particularly from Canada, Mexico and South America, is surging into U.S. grocery stories in the spring and fall. The flood of foreign fruit depresses what should be profitable early and late harvest prices for American growers, the alliance argued.
Food makers and blueberry farms with international operations argued that prices were being set by competition among U.S. farmers and that it was wrong to blame imports.
The Trump administration asked for the trade commission to investigate, possibly leading to trade protection measures such as tariffs or quotas.
The trade commission voted 5-0 to not purse trade actions.
The commission will submit a report to the White House on its reasons for rejecting the blueberry growers' claims by March 29, a commission spokeswoman said.
Other sectors of the farm economy weighed in on the investigation.
Groups representing major commodities that rely on exports to other countries warned that erecting trade barriers to protect blueberries could provoke retaliation that harms other U.S. farmers.
Other farm groups, however, urged the trade commission to help blueberry farmers, arguing that the case was emblematic of the U.S. losing the capacity to grow its own food.