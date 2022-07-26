HOOD RIVER, Ore. — With cherry harvest in full swing across the Mid-Columbia Valley, activity was buzzing July 25 inside the packing house at Hood River Cherry Co.

Freshly picked cherries arrived in 220-pound bins from the orchard, where they are unloaded onto a conveyor and run through a hydro-cooler, which uses near-freezing water to slow down ripening and extend their shelf life.

