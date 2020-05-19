Emmett Cherry Festival organizers have canceled the June 17-20 event in southwestern Idaho, citing COVID-19 restrictions.
“Required social distancing is not possible with that amount of people,” said Tina Hefley of the Gem County Chamber of Commerce. She would have directed this year’s 86th annual festival. The four-day event usually draws more than 50,000 people to Emmett, which has about 7,000 residents.
Gov. Brad Little’s planned stage-four reopening June 13-26 allows gatherings of more than 50 “where appropriate physical distancing and precautionary measures are observed,” according to the website reboundidaho.gov.
Hefley also cited coronavirus-related travel restrictions that would have applied to the carnival operator and other out-of-state vendors. Officials of the chamber, which puts on the festival, consulted with other local leaders.
“It’s hard on the businesses and the orchards,” she said. “They rely on that week to have an influx of people.”
Gem County has about a dozen cherry orchards in addition to producers of various other fruits. Cancellation of the Cherry Festival — which most years marks cherry harvest and kicks off the U-pick season — leaves some cherry growers scrambling during an already tough season.
Idaho cherry production likely will be about 25% below average and 40% below 2019’s record high, said Sally Symms of the state Cherry Commission and Symms Fruit Ranch southwest of Caldwell. Spring freezes hit the current crop, though impacts differed by variety and location.
“There seems to be strong retail demand, so hopefully cherries normally sold at the festival can be sold through other channels,” she said.
Cherry grower Lance Phillips, of Crimson Gem Orchard in Emmett and the Gem County Chamber board, said he expects strong U-pick sales this year as people seek fresh foods and opportunities to get outside.
Planned safety measures at his site include hand-washing stations, equipping buckets with plastic liners, cleaning facilities frequently and spacing visitors among numbered rows of trees.
“I think people are going to want to come out,” Phillips said.
His total production is tracking some 80% below Emmett-area averages for his varieties, though individual cherries should be larger than usual, he said.
Cherries left unharvested by U-pick — which brings in about 85% of his annual revenue — will be made into value-added products.
Phillips spent over $20,000 sourcing and crafting juices, jams and other products he expected to sell at a Cherry Festival booth. Now he will market them through channels such as local fruit stands, a planned new website and an Emmett event slated for this fall.
Cherry Festival attendees typically pick up an orchard map to guide local U-pick trips. Hefley said the Gem County Chamber plans to make the map available at the emmettidaho.com website around June 1. The chamber also is considering expanding the Emmett Harvest Festival Street Fair, slated for Sept. 25-26.