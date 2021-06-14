EMMETT, Idaho — Lance Phillips liked how his Emmett, Idaho, cherry orchards looked on the afternoon of June 10 following substantial rainfall that morning.
“If that had happened a week later, we would be splitting cherries — and almost immediately if the right conditions happen,” the Gem Orchards owner-operator said.
The National Weather Service said Boise received 0.71 inch of rain June 10 and had its wettest 24-hour period so far this year.
Phillips said the worst-case scenario for a cherry grower is heavy rain followed immediately by high heat and a lack of wind. A cherry that is heat-stressed and wet can split its skin and lose moisture, quality and storage life.
“Today, here it was cool enough and breezy enough for long enough” following the rain that lasted most of the morning, he said. “The cherries aren’t going to split.”
Idaho Cherry Commission President Sally Symms said she expects production in the state to be about 40% higher than last year, when heavy frost in late spring damaged much of the crop.
At Symms Fruit Ranch, between Caldwell and Marsing, the cherry crop held up well during a freeze this April, she said. Harvest started there June 14.
Idaho is among the top five U.S. producers of sweet cherries, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Phillips said his orchard is producing 50-60% of what it would if not for frost damage in early April.
“This year, we probably lost 35-40% in total weight” due to frost, he said. “We hope we make up for it in size of fruit to recover some of the loss in cherries. It’s Mother Nature’s thinning.”
Phillips said frost damage this year varied among Emmett producers, based on the location and orientation of their trees, the slope of the hillside and frost-management practices.
Since early April, “conditions have been a little cooler than normal, but there has been no rain or hail through the area that can really mark and damage fruit,” he said.
Phillips said his crop is in much better shape than it was last year, when output was 5% of normal following a late, heavy frost.
Gem and other cherry producers offer a mix of varieties that mature at different times, which can extend the public “U-pick” season.