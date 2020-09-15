OLYMPIA — A new survey shows the number of H-2A agricultural guestworkers in Washington is 70-75% of what the state Employment Security Department said when it was seeking legislative approval for a new division to handle the influx, says Dan Fazio, director of the farm labor association Wafla.
That means “ESD owes the Legislature an apology or explanation” for why it provided “wildly inaccurate” estimates in 2019 that led to the “unnecessary” creation of ESD’s Division of Agricultural and Seasonal Workforce Services, Fazio said.
The problem is ESD reported the number of job positions certified by the U.S. Department of Labor for State Department H-2A visas as the number of H-2A workers in the state, he said. In reality, it was only the number of jobs approved, not the number of workers, Fazio said.
“ESD incorrectly reported 25,000 H-2A workers in the state in 2018 and projected 30,000 in 2019 when in reality the number in either year was under 20,000,” Fazio said.
Norma Chavez, director of the division, could not be reached for comment.
Wafla helps its member farmers hire about 50% of all H-2A workers in the state, mostly in the tree fruit industry.
At the request of an ESD committee, Wafla surveyed its members Sept. 1-9 and received responses from 117, which was more than 90%, Fazio said.
The survey showed 13,416 H-2A positions certified by DOL. Of that, 9,962 visas were granted (74.25%) and 9,763 workers were present (72.77%) on Sept. 1, he said.
Another 1,400 positions were certified for the employers who didn’t respond to the survey so a total of 14,816 positions were certified, which is about half the state total, he said.
ESD is attempting to survey the other half, which are positions approved for individual companies and other labor contractors, he said.
Fewer than 25,000 H-2A workers will work in the state this year and about half that will have been provided by Wafla, Fazio said.
The number of H-2A positions certified grew by 20% annually for several years but slowed to 5-10% annually the last three years as the program became more expensive and regulated, he said.
ESD lobbied for creation of the Agricultural and Seasonal Workforce Services Division based on continued 20% growth and reaching 50,000 H-2A workers in a few years, Fazio said, adding he doesn’t foresee that happening.
Fewer workers were present Sept. 1 than the number of visas granted because about 2% normally return to Mexico for various reasons or break their contracts to work elsewhere, he said.
The 3,454 difference between certified positions and visas granted reflects that single workers often fill different positions at different times, he said.