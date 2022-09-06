honey bee survey (copy)

The recent Northwest Honey Bee Survey found that small-scale beekeepers have nearly double the colony loss that larger operations.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Small-scale, hobbyist or "backyard" beekeepers experience roughly double the amount of colony loss compared to commercial beekeepers, according to a regional bee health survey.

Backyard beekeepers — those keeping up to 50 colonies — averaged nearly 40% losses in the last 12 years, compared to commercial beekeepers, who averaged 21% losses, according to the Pacific Northwest Honey Bee Survey.

