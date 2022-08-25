CORVALLIS, Ore. — New research has revealed subtle differences in the character of hops based on their growing environment, which may help brewers fine-tune or create regionally distinctive beers.
It is the latest in a series of studies confirming that hops — much like winegrapes — are influenced by soil, climate, geography and farming practices, collectively referred to as "terroir."
Tom Shellhammer, a brewing chemist and Nor'Wester Professor of Fermentation Science at Oregon State University, is leading the project, collaborating with 23 different hop growers in Oregon's Willamette Valley and Washington's Yakima Valley.
For their experiment, Shellhammer and his team examined Cascade and Mosaic hops harvested in 2020. They collected 41 samples from 10 fields in each state, testing the hops' chemical properties and convening a sensory panel to analyze aroma.
What they found was that while hop variety had the largest influence on the differences between samples, "the growing regions were shown to result in significantly different properties between hops of the same variety," according to results published July 13 in the Journal of the American Society of Brewing Chemists.
"We're not trying to identify who grows the best hops," Shellhammer said. "It's more about where the hops are grown, and how the region influences the chemistry and sensory properties of the hops."
Ultimately, the team concluded that Cascade hops from Oregon were characterized by strong citrus, floral, fruity, herbal and resinous aromas, while Cascade hops from Washington displayed a more tropical and sweaty aroma.
Mosaic hops grown in Oregon were characterized by strong citrus floral, fruit and tropical aromas, while Mosaic hops from Washington had a stronger sweaty, vegetal and woody aroma.
Shellhammer said it is still too early to determine which aspects of terroir affect which quality in hops, though preliminary evidence clearly suggests environment has an impact.
"These results will help hop growers in the Pacific Northwest, as well as brewers utilizing hops from these major hop-growing regions to produce regionally unique beers or to blend hops in a way that results in standardized and consistent beer quality," he said.
Washington is by far the largest hop-producing state, according to the USDA, accounting for 73% of the total U.S. harvest in 2021. Idaho ranks second with 16% of the total harvest, and Oregon ranks third at 11%.
Investigations into hops and terroir started with a single farm in Oregon, Coleman Agriculture, which began analyzing hops in 2018 from its farms scattered around the Mid-Willamette Valley, including St. Paul, Mt. Angel and Independence.
Shellhammer received $800,000 from the hop industries in Oregon and Washington to expand the project, and he hopes their findings will spur additional investment.
"We're confident that we can see differences in the hop chemistry and sensory (qualities) that can be attributed to the region and sub-region where the hops are grown," he said. "We need to run this study for a number of years to see if the extent and the nature of the differences persist year over year."
Michelle Palacios, administrator for the Oregon Hop Commission, said the findings could help strengthen the relationships between hop growers and brewers looking to market specific beers from specific regions for locally minded consumers.
"We know brewers love to tell the story of their beer," Palacios said. "That includes where the hops come from, and where they're grown."
