Experts forecast a large California cherry crop and an about-average Pacific Northwest crop, according to the second round of industry estimates released this week. Demand looks strong.
California is expected to produce 9 million to 10 million 18-pound boxes, near the record volume produced in 2017, according to the California Cherry Advisory Board.
Growers across the Pacific Northwest — Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana — forecast 22 million to 22.8 million 20-pound boxes, in line with the 10-year average. This is about 1 million fewer boxes than industry leaders originally estimated the first week of May.
"It's a nice crop — not huge, but good," said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Washington State Fruit Tree Commission and Northwest Cherry Growers.
This year's losses can be attributed to frost, wind damage and pollination challenges across pockets of Oregon and Washington.
Growers say Oregon, which produced about 40,000 tons last year, will only yield 30,000 to 33,000 tons in 2021.
"Our crop is definitely not as big as last year," said Brenda Thomas, grower and president of Orchard View Cherries in the Dalles.
Compared to last year, California is picking more fruit, and later. In 2020, California finished shipping around June 9. This year, shipping is expected to last through June 20.
In contrast, Washington may start picking sooner than expected. Growers earlier in May forecasted picking would start June 1, but Thurlby said because of recent warm weather, picking may start at the end of May — again in line with 2020.
A slight overlap in California and Pacific Northwest crops is expected. Too much overlap could result in an oversupply that drives down prices, but Tate Mathison, director of sales and a fifth-generation farmer at Stemilt, said he thinks the overlap will probably be a good thing and will help "fill the supply gap" that sometimes occurs in June.
Industry leaders across the region say they expect strong demand this year.
E-commerce in cherries last year "exploded," experts say, with 42% of cherry buyers purchasing at least some cherries online during 2020. The industry will continue to push online sales alongside brick-and-mortar avenues.
Fruit sales in general have been strong this spring, a good market predictor for cherries.
James Michael, vice president of marketing at Northwest Cherry Growers, said the industry this year will focus on promoting cherries' health benefits. Michael said the industry will tout cherries as anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, low-glycemic and good for blood pressure.
But the cherry industry also faces some challenges.
China still imposes a 25% tariff plus a 9% value-added tax on U.S. cherries. They are expected to continue.
Domestically, retailers and shippers are struggling with a shortage of trucks and drivers.
High lumber prices have led to a palette shortage, which could also present logistical difficulties.
India is facing another wave of COVID-19 cases, forcing the cherry industry to scale back its India marketing campaigns.
And recent cool, wet weather on the East Coast means East Coasters aren't likely to buy as many cherries until the sun's out again.
Even so, growers say they're generally optimistic about a good crop and strong demand.