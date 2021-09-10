Washington fruit company Stemilt Growers will pay $3 million to settle claims it underpaid workers over the three years prior to a state Supreme Court ruling that changed piece-rate pay practices.
Stemilt denied any wrongdoing, but agreed to the settlement, which was approved Thursday by U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. in Richland.
Minus attorney fees, and litigation and administrative costs, about $2.1 million will be distributed to piece-rate workers who picked, pruned or thinned Stemilt orchards between 2015 and 2018.
The workers' attorney, Marc Cote, estimated that more than 3,300 workers will get an average of more than $600 each. Exact payouts will depend on how many of the 10,580 eligible workers file claims.
"We appreciate Stemilt's willingness to work in good faith and settle this case," Cote said. "We believe this is an excellent result for the (workers)."
Stemilt, based in Wenatchee, declined to comment.
Stemilt was sued in 2018 just 11 days after the Supreme Court ruled that piece-rate farmworkers must be paid separately for so-called "non-productive work," such as meetings or moving ladders.
The decision exposed farms to claims that they had been underpaying workers for the past three years, even though they were following what had been state guidance on paying workers.
The suit was filed in Chelan County Superior Court by Tacoma attorney India Lin Bodien and California lawyers Craig Ackerman, Brian Denlinger and Tatiana Hernandez on behalf of Omar Palma Renteria.
The suit sought to apply the Supreme Court's decision retroactively to more than 10,000 piece-rate workers.
Stemilt agreed to settle and was poised to pay a total of $80,250 to 1,202 workers who responded to mailed notices. The payout averaged $66.76 per worker, according to court records.
Stemilt also agreed to pay Renteria $5,000, his lawyers $44,000 and a firm to notify workers about the settlement $34,000. Stemilt and the workers' attorneys agreed not to answer media questions about the settlement.
Columbia Legal Services objected to the settlement, arguing the payout to workers was too small and that the agreement would undermine a separate federal lawsuit it was bringing on behalf of two other Stemilt workers.
Ackerman defended the settlement, arguing in court filings that the outcome of the suit against Stemilt was uncertain and the outcome was fair to workers.
Chelan County Superior Court Judge Lesley Allan rejected the settlement, noting that Stemilt got to keep money not claimed by workers. The judge also appointed Columbia Legal Services and Cote's Seattle law firm, Frank Freed Subit & Thomas, to represent the workers.
The first set of lawyers withdrew from the case, and the suit was moved to federal court.
Cote noted the total payout to workers approved by Judge Mendoza was about 25 times as much as the earlier proposed settlement.
The effort to notify workers about the settlement has apparently been more successful, with twice as many workers expected to file claims as under the previous settlement.