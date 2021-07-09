Ste. Michelle Wine Estates in Washington state has been sold by its parent company, Altria Group Inc., to a New York-based private equity firm.
The buyer, Sycamore Partners Management, specializes in consumer, retail and distribution investments and has current holdings in big name brands such as Loft, Nine West and Staples. It bought the winery in an all-cash deal for $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year.
At closing, the net cash will be subjected to customary net working capital and other adjustments, according to an Altria press release.
From the brunt of the pandemic, the winery experienced a drop in sales by almost 11% in 2020, according to Shanken's Impact Databank, which tracks the wine industry. Revenue was down $614 million for the fiscal year.
But Ste. Michelle Estates still ranked as the 8th largest wine marketer in the U.S. by selling 3.1 million cases of Chateau Ste. Michelle and 1.3 million cases of their 14 Hands brand.
The trade is seen as an important step in the growth of the winery.
“The Ste. Michelle leadership team and I look forward to working with the team at Sycamore Partners and believe we are well-positioned to drive the next phase of our growth,” said David Dearie, Ste. Michelle’s president and CEO.
"This is an exciting new chapter for (Ste. Michelle Wine Estates) and a significant investment in the future of Washington wine. We are looking forward to seeing them continue to grow and thrive,” said Steve Warner, president of the Washington State Wine Commission.