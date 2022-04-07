Yakima River Basin irrigators with junior water-rights will receive 94% of their full allotments this year, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation forecast Thursday.
The forecast was down slightly from last month and could change again by early May, said Chris Lynch, the agency's river operations engineer.
"We still have quite a bit ahead of us to determine what the pro-rationing rates will be this summer," he said.
The bureau manages five reservoirs and a system that supplies water to irrigate about 464,000 acres in south-central Washington. Senior water-right holders will receive full allotments. Irrigators with junior rights are cut back equally in water-short years.
In March, the first forecast of the season, the bureau predicted 96% of full allotments for junior water-right holders.
Roza Irrigation District Manager Scott Revell said Thursday's forecast presents no problems for the district's irrigators. "If we're in the 90s, we're fine," he said.
Junior water-right holders could still receive their full allotments, depending on the spring weather, the reclamation bureau projected. On the other hand, allotments could fall as low as 77% if conditions worsen, according to the bureau.
Currently, the reservoirs are up and look good. On Thursday, they were 89% full and held 132% of the average volume of water for the date.
However, the snowpacks that will melt and run into the reservoirs are below average. The Upper Yakima Basin snowpack was 81% of normal, while the Naches Basin snowpack was 83% of normal on Thursday.
If the snowpack melts early, the reservoirs could peak sooner in June than usual and start falling, a setback for the summer irrigation season.
The bureau based its outlook Thursday on conditions as of April 1. Snow and fell in the region in early April. The reservoirs had received more than half their usual rainfall for the month by Thursday.
Lynch said precipitation has been fickle in the past several months. Although the first week of April was promising, the rain and snow could shut off, he said.
Revell said he expects the early April rain and snow to improve the outlook. "I think that will bump it up a little bit," he said.
