Last year, John Paul, winemaker at Cameron Winery in Yamhill County, Ore., got a call.
It was from Luis Morales, an outreach specialist for Energy Trust of Oregon, a nonprofit that helps businesses save on energy costs. Morales asked Paul if he would like a free energy study — for an expert to visit his winery to look for ways he could cut energy use.
Paul had already worked with Energy Trust several years prior to install solar panels at his winery, so he welcomed the visit to identify additional energy-saving opportunities.
During Morales’ visit, the specialist discovered that Paul’s heating and cooling systems were old and inefficient, so he recommended that the winemaker install new ductless mini-split heat pumps that could both heat and cool spaces and keep storage rooms at a more consistent temperature, better controlling the wine-aging process.
The result was less energy use and lower costs. Paul has been keeping records on his Portland General Electric utility bills for years, and after installing the new pumps in January, he found that his February bill was 75% lower than it had been the previous February.
“It’s saving me a huge amount of money,” said Paul.
Energy Trust offered Paul a $2,165 incentive to set up the heat pumps. That incentive helped cover part of the installation cost, which was done by Husky Heating & Cooling of Newberg.
Installation cost Paul around $8,000, and he anticipates the return-on-investment timeframe — when he has earned back in savings the initial investment cost — will happen within about four years of installation.
Energy Trust of Oregon has worked with other wineries as well. The owners of Dobbes Family Estate in Yamhill County, for example, invited the nonprofit to conduct energy audits. As a result, Dobbes Family Estate has installed new insulation and upgraded its irrigation.
According to Energy Trust, many business owners — including farmers — are eligible for the nonprofit’s services, which include energy audits, consultation and cash incentives to help with installation costs for HVAC systems, heat pumps, water heating, refrigeration and insulation.
Susan Jowaiszas, Energy Trust’s spokeswoman, said the nonprofit’s work can “connect (business owners) to equipment that will require less maintenance, lower their operational costs and can also make their spaces more comfortable for them and their customers.”
As a result of state legislation, the Energy Trust of Oregon gets its funding from customers of five utility companies: Portland General Electric, Pacific Power, NW Natural, Cascade Natural Gas and Avista. A percentage of customers’ utility bills goes toward supporting energy-efficiency programs across Oregon and Southwest Washington, including through Energy Trust.
So long as this funding structure set up by the Legislature remains in place, some business owners say it makes sense to take advantage of it.
“A lot of people don’t know about this opportunity, I’m sure,” said Paul, the winemaker. “I really encourage businesses to try it. These guys are a no-brainer. If you can get Energy Trust to help you out, go for it. They made a huge difference for me.”
