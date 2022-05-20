Experts forecast a smaller-than-average Pacific Northwest cherry crop for 2022, according to industry estimates released this month.
In the Northwest, the cherry crop is down in size in part because of the mid-April snowstorm that swept through the region during bloom, slowing pollination and damaging some blossoms.
According to Matthew Whiting, professor and plant physiologist at Washington State University, bees rarely fly to do their pollination work in high winds or weather below 55 degrees Fahrenheit — and Washington orchards got plenty of both wind and intense cold in April.
The late spring storm and accompanying cold front had a "significant impact" on the cherry crop, Jon DeVaney, president of the Washington State Tree Fruit Association, told the Capital Press. Other tree fruit crops — including apples and pears — were not affected as much because they bloom later than cherries.
Growers across the Pacific Northwest — Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah and Montana — are predicting a 2022 crop of 13.6 million 20-pound box equivalents, or 136,800 tons, about two-thirds of the average volume. The 10-year average is closer to 22 million boxes.
The last time the Northwest cherry crop estimate fell below 14 million boxes was in 2008, when the industry had less acreage.
Crop estimates by region are 104,500 tons for Washington, 29,200 tons for Oregon, 2,000 tons for Idaho, 800 tons for Montana and 300 tons for Utah.
Though the 2022 crop is smaller than average, that's not necessarily bad news for growers. Experts predict strong consumer demand and high farm-gate prices.
Industry leaders also forecast high-quality cherries this year, because fewer cherries per tree will likely mean cherries that survived the storm can grow larger and sweeter with less competition for resources.
"It's disappointing to see a reduction in the crop, but I think that should be offset by some consistent supply once production gets rolling and the expectation of good quality," said DeVaney.
Growers at the Northwest Cherry Growers’ five-state meeting in Richland, Wash., this month predicted harvest will begin between June 8 and 10, depending on the microclimate, elevation and variety.
Growers say they hope the weather will cooperate this summer, with no unexpected heat waves or other freak events. Last summer's triple-digit heat wave was devastating for the industry. Cherry growers in 2021 lost 20% of their crop, saw huge volumes of cherries sunburned or otherwise heat-damaged and faced rattled markets.
Even if 2022 is a good crop year, however, DeVaney said cherry growers will face other challenges, including rising costs for labor and inputs. A smaller crop doesn't mean less labor, he said. It might mean even more work, as pickers may have to hunt around more carefully for cherries to pick and may need to thin by hand this year rather than by machine.