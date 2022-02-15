U.S. farms are asking for more seasonal foreign labor this year, even as a vaccine mandate threatens to prevent workers from entering the country, National Council of Agricultural Employers President and CEO Michael Marsh said Tuesday.
Marsh said farmers in the Southeastern and Southwestern U.S. could feel a labor squeeze this month, with the worker shortage moving north as the season progresses.
The council continues to meet with federal officials, asking them to let employers vaccinate workers as soon as they cross the Mexico-U.S. border, Marsh said. Providing vaccinations south of the border has been difficult, he said.
“It’s been a bureaucratic runaround,” he said. “We can get workers vaccinated. We just have to have access to them.”
The Department of Homeland Security requires all travelers to the U.S., including essential workers, to be fully vaccinated with a COVID vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration or World Health Organization. The rule is set to be in place until at least April 21.
Farm groups and some federal lawmakers have appealed to DHS to allow foreign farmworkers to be vaccinated at U.S. clinics. The department did not respond Tuesday to a request for comment.
In announcing the rule in January, DHS said 55.9% of Mexican residents were vaccinated. The vaccination rate in border regions was 72%, according to DHS.
DHS did not distinguish between Mexican residents vaccinated with approved vaccines and those who received unapproved vaccines, such as the Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik.
Marsh said that members of the employers council are reporting that unapproved vaccines were common in rural areas where many H-2A workers live.
Some foreign farmworkers were vaccinated while in the U.S. last year, but farms will need more than returning workers, according to figures released Monday by the U.S. Department of Labor.
By Jan. 1, U.S. farms already had applied to fill 55,064 positions in 2022 with workers on H-2A visas, a 7.5% increase over the same time the year before. Applications for H-2A workers are up 22%, indicating more farms are turning to foreign labor.
By Jan. 1, Washington farmers had applied to fill 3,538 positions, a 10.3% increase over the year before. California farmers had applied to fill 4,228 positions, a 52.9% increase.
Both states are among the most dependent on H-2A workers. Applications for foreign workers peak during the first three months of the year.
The Labor Department certified 317,619 H-2A positions in 2021, a 15.3% increase over the year before. Marsh said he expects farmers to seek more foreign workers this year. “The trend continues to move upward,” he said.