DONALD, Ore. — The period beginning around mid-October is a critical time of year for the Oregon hazelnut industry.
Not only is harvest largely in the books, but processors are ramping up exports to China and Europe so customers can have fresh hazelnuts in time for the holidays, including the Chinese New Year in February.
This year, however, the shipping crisis at U.S. ports is causing major delays for agricultural products as container ships remain backed up along the shore and cargo sits on the docks without enough truck drivers to handle them.
It all adds up to a logistical nightmare for Andrea Fields, inside sales manager at Hazelnut Growers of Oregon, as she tries to coordinate transportation amid high demand and limited supply chain capacity.
"You have this finite window of time to get your product on the water, so you're constantly up against the clock trying to ensure that you can make it," Fields said.
Under normal circumstances, Fields said the process is relatively seamless. HGO doesn't have enough volume to work directly with ocean carriers, so it works instead with freight forwarders that organize their shipments and secure space on boats.
The co-op then works with drayage companies to find the trucks, chassis and containers needed to carry heavy loads from the processing plant in Donald, Ore., to the ports.
"It's a lot of juggling," Fields said. "Things are moving so much, so you're trying to marry up the timing of production for your customers' products to when a truck can come pick it up and when you can get it on the ship."
What's happening now is everyone is over capacity, Fields said, which has led to setbacks or, in some cases, canceling of bookings by the carriers without any notice.
"We've had that happen way more than we would like," she said. "When that happens, you are regrouping everything you had for your loads. You have to re-juggle the whole thing."
Delays can be especially problematic — and costly — for certain agricultural goods like fresh fruits and vegetables, since processors have to ensure they remain refrigerated or risk spoiling. Fortunately, Fields said that is not as big a problem for hazelnuts, but time is still of the essence.
"I think our biggest challenge is knowing that our end user in China is needing it for a holiday, or Europe is typically needing end products for Christmas," she said. "We're doing everything we can to try and mitigate those delays, working with more partners, being flexible and thinking outside the box."
Whereas in the past processors might be working with two drayage providers to truck their products, Fields said they are now working with five or six companies so that if one falls through, another can pick up the slack.
Yet their schedule is still running several weeks behind, Fields said. Instead of the majority of hazelnut volume hitting the ocean by October, it is being pushed back to November.
Knowing the traditional export season, Fields said she started communicating with customers over the summer to adjust expectations on timing.
But the longer the issues persist, the more agricultural producers risk losing trading partners who might turn to other sources.
"If you're transparent with your customers up front and acknowledge there's a situation, and you're trying to be proactive and looking out for their interests, that's probably the best you can do," she said.