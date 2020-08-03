A foreign farmworker who had been quarantined at Gebbers Farms in north-central Washington died late Friday, a farm spokeswoman said.
The death was the second that was apparently related to a coronavirus outbreak at the large apple and cherry farm in Okanogan County.
Earl Edwards, 63, whose country of origin was not disclosed by the farm, had returned annually to Gebbers for more than a decade, according to the farm.
He reported suffering flu-like symptoms July 21 and was quarantined in farm housing after being checked by a doctor, Gebbers spokeswoman Amy Philpott said.
Edwards and other quarantined workers were checked twice daily, and Edwards said Friday he was feeling good and had not shown symptoms of illness for several days, she said. He was found unresponsive later on Friday and taken away by ambulance, she said.
"We are profoundly saddened by this loss. Although we know there is nothing we can say that will comfort those who knew and loved Mr. Edwards, our hearts go out to his wife, family and friends," CEO Cass Gebbers said in a statement.
Another foreign guestworker, a man in his 30s from Mexico, died July 8 from COVID-19, officials said.
The farm earlier reported that it knew of 120 workers who had tested positive for COVID-19. Another 156 workers had symptoms and were isolated because they declined to be tested or returned home. The farm did not have updated numbers on Monday.
The Washington Department of Labor and Industries ordered the farm July 22 to come into compliance with regulations that require workers sleeping in bunk beds to be isolated from other workers. L&I said that its initial investigation found the workers were coming in contact with those outside their group.
"Gebbers Farms has been working with L&I to meet their requirements," Philpott said.
The farm employs up to 4,500 workers. Roughly half are in the U.S. temporarily on H-2A visas, according to the farm.
"Gebbers Farms takes its role as an industry leader seriously, and that is why we are committed to doing everything it can to help minimize the impact of this unprecedented pandemic on our community," Cass Gebbers said.