Over a recent weekend, Scott Lukas moved west for his new role in Oregon State University's endowed professorship at the Northwest berry and management production program.
He had worked six years in Hermiston as an OSU horticulturalist.
Lukas succeeds Bernadine Strik as leader of the program, which provides research and support to growers of blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, raspberries, cranberries and other berries.
OSU started raising funds for the endowment about 10 years ago with a goal of $1 million, which would guarantee Strik's position would be re-filled. Last December, largely due to the berry industry's generosity, the university reached its fundraising goal.
Strik, who led the berry research program at OSU's North Willamette Research and Extension Center from 1992 to 2021, said she is confident the program is in good hands with Lukas and his team, faculty research assistants Amanda Davis and Patrick Jones.
"Scott (Lukas) has the skills in leadership, plant physiology and berry knowledge that will serve the program and industry well," Strik said. "I often hear people say he has big shoes to fill, a funny statement as my feet aren't that big. However, he needs to — and will — forge his own path."
Lukas said he is excited about his new role, which will blend teaching, research and Extension work. His main office will be at OSU's campus in Corvallis, and he will have a satellite office at the North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora.
The position is a continuation of Lukas' lifelong passions for science and being outdoors. He recalls, as a child, building his mom a garden, and in high school, he worked at nurseries.
Lukas said he looks forward to becoming more of an expert on berries. At the OSU Hermiston Agricultural Research and Extension Center, Lukas worked with a spectrum of high-value irrigated specialty crops including blueberries, grapes, onions, hops, sweet corn and melons.
He said he is also excited to work with the berry industry, which he said is full of smart, highly engaged growers and well-formed commissions.
Last week, Lukas participated in one of his first field tours, visiting a large grower in the Willamette Valley and riding on a mechanized harvester.
"It was just inspiring," said Lukas. "It helped reinforce what a progressive and well-defined industry this is."
During his first year leading the program, Lukas plans to maintain continuity of current research and meet with growers, listening to their needs. After that first year, he aims to cast the vision for the program and pursue new projects.
Lukas anticipates priorities will include working with USDA breeders to develop better berry varieties, finding ways to mitigate against heat, developing data-driven irrigation methods and mechanizing more aspects of the industry because the labor shortage is a perennial challenge.
Lukas encourages growers to contact him.
"I'm new to the position. I want to learn. I'm here to learn so that I can help growers the most in the future. But I can't do that without their input," he said.
