The Idaho Wine Commission’s biggest annual event will return this year after COVID-19 concerns prompted its cancellation during the past two years.
Savor Idaho is scheduled June 12 at Idaho Botanical Garden in east Boise. About 1,000 attendees are expected in each of two waves, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-5:30 p.m.
Brenna Smith, the commission’s operations and finance manager, said she expects 25-30 wineries to participate. Twelve non-winery businesses were signed up as exhibitors as of Feb. 24. The commission has a handful of event sponsors already and is gathering more.
Each winery will have its own tent.
Smith said the commission sees a strong demand for in-person events among wineries and consumers.
“We are all very excited to have this event back this year,” she said. “It’s a great way to experience a large majority of Idaho wines all in one place.”
Savor Idaho “is our premier wine event” and “gives consumers a taste through our great wine industry,” Smith said.
It started in 2009 and is the commission’s largest event.
Tickets, which cost $60 per attendee, go on sale March 1. For an additional $20, attendees can get a charcuterie board for two people.
Idaho has 69 wineries and about 1,300 planted acres of wine grapes.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SAVOR IDAHO
Information and registration: https://bit.ly/3BScwZV