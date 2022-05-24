An Israeli startup called Beewise has invented robotic hives that use artificial intelligence intended to help beekeepers manage pollinators and save honey bee colonies from collapse.
Colony collapse is a major problem. According to USDA, U.S. beekeepers on average lose 30% of their managed honey bee colonies annually. Threats to honey bee survival include the deformed wing virus, varroa mites, drought, pesticides and other pressures.
Beewise claims its new, solar-powered technology, called the "BeeHome," can help reduce colony losses by detecting threats with AI. Beewise claims its hives experience 8% colony loss compared to the 30% average.
The BeeHome was the brainchild of Eliyah Radzyner, an Israeli beekeeper, who in 2017 was "amazed" beekeepers were still carrying around wooden boxes for hives, which had been the industry standard since the 1800s.
He wondered: Wasn't there a better way?
Alongside business experts, researchers and engineers, Radzyner started Beewise.
A BeeHome is precisely what it sounds like: a home for bees. It's a 12-square-meter white box resembling a shipping container with colorful slots through which bees can enter and exit. Step through the door designed for a beekeeper and inside, is a system of robots and AI working to monitor and host 24 colonies — potentially more than 1 million honey bees.
Within the BeeHome, video feeds continually monitor bees, and AI analyzes the footage, detecting pests, pathogens, honey and brood with about 99% accuracy. The system can monitor 4.3 million cells: 6,000 cells in a frame, 30 frames in a hive, 24 hives in a BeeHome.
"We know everything that is going on in every single cell in every single frame," said Saar Safra, Beewise's CEO and co-founder.
A beekeeper can watch live hive footage remotely or view AI-generated graphs on hive health.
Safra said the BeeHome has many advantages.
First, it can "raise red flags" when something undesirable, like a pest, is detected.
Although the beekeeper remains the strategist and decision-maker, the BeeHome contains robotics that Safra said can act as the "hands and legs" of a beekeeper who's not on site.
For example, the BeeHome's robots can harvest honey, heat-treat frames to kill off varroa mites and give bees food, water and medication.
When pesticides are sprayed, the BeeHome temporarily closes its hatches to protect the bees inside.
Beewise's services are designed for commercial operations with 1,000 or more hives.
Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service's pollinator health specialist and assistant professor, said because Beewise is a young company, he's not yet familiar with its technology, but he said AI could potentially be useful in the pollination industry.
“New tools that use machine learning have a lot of potential to help increase the health of honey bees and lower production costs, particularly as labor costs continue to rise," he said.
Melathopoulos said he believes the strongest technologies will be those "where companies include commercial beekeepers at the development phase."
Safra said Beewise is doing just that. Since the company launched in 2018, Beewise has been doing trials and commercial work with beekeepers worldwide, including in Israel, California and Oregon.
The company started small and is revving up. Beewise is deploying about 1,000 BeeHomes in 2022 and plans to deploy 5,000 devices in 2023.
Beewise is backed by private funding and has raised $120 million to date from investors.
BeeHomes are available commercially. The beekeeper pays a one-time $2,000 delivery fee. From that point on, the beekeeper pays a subscription service at $400 per month.