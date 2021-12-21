CORVALLIS, Ore. — Researchers are studying how Oregon farmers growing trailing blackberries can improve their water use efficiency and irrigate more strategically to boost fruit quality and increase cold-hardiness.
The research started with a simple question: How much water do trailing blackberry plants require?
Irrigation of blackberries up to this point has been guided largely by trial and error and theoretical guesswork. Researchers say that's because the water management data Oregon blackberry producers consult to make irrigation decisions was developed for berry crops broadly, but not for blackberries specifically.
"It's pretty one-size-fits all," said David Bryla, USDA research horticulturist, speaking at the Northwest Small Fruits Research Conference in Corvallis this month. "But obviously the way a raspberry grows isn't like the way a blackberry grows, and the way a blackberry grows is nowhere like how a blueberry would grow."
Because there currently is no centralized, accurate source of water management data specific to blackberries, scientists say growers may be over-irrigating or watering at the wrong times — a problem with economic and environmental consequences.
"For this research, we wanted to develop a real crop coefficient curve for blackberries so growers have better estimates of what amount of water to give blackberries," said Bryla. "Clearly, there's going to be an economic benefit to that."
Crop coefficients are properties of plants used to estimate crop water use and accurately schedule irrigations. Growers currently rely on a combination of crop coefficients and data from free weather stations — such as the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation's AgriMet service — to determine how much water they need for specific crops.
The new research project aims to make the data more precise.
For the experiments, Bryla has been working alongside Jesse Carroll, an Oregon State University graduate student; Scott Orr, a biological research technician at USDA; Amanda Davis, an OSU berry crops researcher; and soon-to-retire Bernadine Strik, a longtime OSU professor and berry researcher.
The experiments are expected to last two to three years.
The team will use a variety of tools to conduct the research, including drones to collect remote images and precision weighing lysimeters developed specifically for the trials. A precision weighing lysimeter measures evapotranspiration.
Bryla said he's confident that the research findings will be useful to growers. Knowing when and how much to water is important, he said.
Several years ago, a study by OSU researchers found that blackberries do not need to be irrigated post-harvest. When growers omit post-harvest irrigation, the study found, it saves about 67,000 gallons of irrigation water per acre — about 2.5 acre-inches — and can sometimes even improve plants' winter hardiness. Many blackberry growers have since stopped irrigating post-harvest, saving on expenses and helping the environment by conserving water.
Bryla said he hopes the new research project proves similarly useful to blackberry growers.