ROCK ISLAND, Wash. — Earwigs hold potential as a natural predator of pear psylla but others including a parasitoid wasp called Trechnites insidiosus and the bug Deraeocoris brevis may join the fight.
Louis Nottingham, entomologist at the Washington State University Tree Fruit Research and Extension Center in Wenatchee, talked about those insects and other natural methods of combating pear psylla at the center’s Sunrise Orchard Field Day southeast of Rock Island on Aug. 7.
“I think it’s really promising,” Nottingham said of earwigs.
The 33-year-old scientist received his doctorate in vegetable entomology from Virginia Tech in 2016 and joined the WSU Tree Fruit center, where he’s in his third year of investigating ways of controlling pear psylla with minimal harm to natural predators.
Past experiments have shown earwigs can be effective on pear psylla and woolly apple aphids but how well they winter over remains a question, he said.
Pear psylla has been the bane of the Pacific Northwest pear industry for decades and active in the state for at least 80 years. It originated in western Europe and the East Coast. Pear psylla damages fruit and can stunt and defoliate trees, causing fruit drop.
Surround, a mix of natural kaolin clay and oil, has been sprayed on pear trees in early spring for years to prevent pear psylla from laying eggs. Pesticides also are used but kill beneficial natural predators.
Six natural predators can potentially combat pear psylla, Nottingham said.
He is studying use of diatomaceous earth and microna, a calcium carbonate, to replace Surround and combat pear psylla with less harm to natural predators.
Nottingham also is studying early season use of reflective material on the ground between orchard rows to intensify light in the canopy to repel pear psylla.
Doctoral student Dowen Jocson is studying another idea — acoustic mating disruptions.
Male and female pear psylla shake vegetative shoots and leaves in canopies of pear trees, creating a vibration to find each other for mating. The sound is too soft for the human ear to detect but Jocson is trying to replicate it for disruption.
Other topics at the field day included evaporative cooling and netting for sunburn reduction, netting trials to exclude stink bugs, sterile codling moth releases, pear rootstock breeding and cropload management and bitterpit predictive models.
The event ended with a field dinner honoring the retirement of Jim McFerson as center director.