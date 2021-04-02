ITHACA, N.Y. — Cornell University researchers recently received a $299,000 USDA grant to study rapid apple decline, a little-understood phenomenon responsible for killing apple trees across Canada and North America, including in the Pacific Northwest.
The three-year study is one of the first federally funded projects to investigate RAD in the U.S. The goal is to track down the cause, or causes and learn about root systems of apple rootstocks in the process.
Awais Khan, associate professor of plant pathology and plant-microbe biology at Cornell and lead project researcher, said the study will likely prove "very helpful" to the apple industry.
Rapid apple decline was so named to describe the rapid deterioration and death of trees associated with the syndrome. It is also called sudden apple decline, apple decline or rapid decline of apple trees.
Scientists started tracking RAD around 2013, although a similar phenomenon was reported in Washington state orchards as early as 1983.
Scott Harper, assistant professor of plant pathology at Washington State University, said in recent years he and fellow researchers have responded to reports of decline at about 20 sites from the Yakima Valley north into the Brewster-Omak region.
Khan, of Cornell, said it's not clear whether people have recently been reporting more cases because cases are on the rise, because people are simply more aware, or both.
Because RAD's cause is unknown, it's also unclear whether trees in different regions are dying for the same reasons.
Khan suspects the syndrome may have something to do with root health.
"We can see only above ground. So, if a tree's declining, we think something is wrong with the leaf or branch or trunk," he said. "But we ignore the hidden half of the plant, the roots."
Over the next few years, Khan and fellow researcher Marc Fuchs, a Cornell University virologist, plan to study roots.
Khan said one possible explanation for RAD might be that modern, high-density orchards lead to weaker root systems.
About 15 to 20 years ago, growers planted 250 to 300 trees per acre.
"That has changed dramatically," Khan said.
Many growers have moved to dwarfing root systems and plant 1,500 to 2,000 trees per acre. This is called a high-density orchard, which has a high economic return and is easier to manage. But Khan said he wonders if the root systems are too close together, possibly causing trees to rob one another of nutrients.
“There is no comprehensive scientific study on the sustainability and vulnerability of high-density orchards," he said.
Khan and Fuchs aim to study this.
The researchers have obtained young trees from one West Coast nursery and two East Coast nurseries. They will also work with adult trees provided by commercial growers.
Over the next few years, they will dig out root systems, manually quantify root characteristics, and image them to develop machine-learning models to construct and study three-dimensional root systems.
Eventually, Khan said, he hopes breeders can use his study to breed for specific root traits like biomass, length and diameter, and nurseries and growers can alter management techniques.