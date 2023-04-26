Smoke taint

An example of smoke-tainted winegrapes. 

 Capital Press FIle

CORVALLIS, Ore. — As wildfire seasons grow longer and hotter across the West, scientists are gaining a better understanding of how smoke-filled skies affect wine quality.

Researchers have detected a new class of compounds in winegrapes exposed to smoke, known as thiophenols, linked to unpleasant burnt or ashy flavors in finished wines. 

