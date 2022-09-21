CORVALLIS, Ore. — A team of Oregon State University brewing researchers and bioengineers from a company called Berkeley Yeast has demonstrated that a strain of genetically modified yeast can intensify beer's hoppy character and tropical aromas.
Hops come in many varieties, each imparting its unique characteristics to beer.
Tom Shellhammer, one of the project researchers and a fermentation science professor at OSU, said brewers can use genetically modified yeast to alter the fermentation process and draw out the natural aromas of hops, making them more pronounced.
This, he said, means brewers will have more tools to produce beers with the strong tropical flavors and aromas that are popular among many craft beer drinkers.
"I do think it's really exciting that there's potential to make great hops even better," said Michelle Palacios, who is familiar with the research as administrator for the Oregon Hop Commission.
Palacios said the research may give growers more options for which hop varieties they can grow.
First, she said, breeders sometimes develop hop varieties that have good brewing characteristics but are low in yield, so the industry does not adopt them. If brewers can use GM yeast to boost hop aromas — getting more flavor out of fewer hops — then those smaller-yielding varieties may become viable in the marketplace.
Secondly, she said, the research may help the industry move toward more heat- and drought-resistant hops.
Researchers, including John Henning, a hop geneticist at USDA, have been working to develop hop varieties that are more resistant to heat and drought. Some of the new heat- and drought-resilient varieties, however, are not as flavorful or aromatic.
Palacios said that if brewers can intensify hop characteristics with GM yeast in the fermentation process, growers may feel more comfortable planting drought-resistant varieties that aren't quite as flavorful knowing that brewers can use yeast to draw out the flavor.
Shellhammer, of OSU, agreed that the research could benefit farmers.
"I think hop growers should be excited," he said.
Shellhammer said hop growers need not be worried about GM yeast replacing hops.
"These yeast strains are not designed to replace hops but to get the full potential from those hops," he said.
Charles Denby, CEO and co-founder of Berkeley Yeast, said GM yeast does not create bitterness or have the preservative qualities that hops do, so it is meant to work alongside hops, not as a stand-alone ingredient.
According to OSU, aromatic hops contain natural essential oils in which many compounds are present, including thiols, which give beer tropical aromas. Thiol content can vary among hop varieties and harvests. GM yeast can boost the concentrations of tropical-flavored thiol molecules in beer.
The researchers published the findings in the journal Fermentation.
Palacios, of the commission, said it is too early to tell how popular the yeast will be among brewers.
"I'm curious if there will be pushback on the GM (genetically modified) aspect," said Palacios.
She said, however, GM yeast is already more widely used by brewers than she expected.
According to Jeremy Roop, a co-author of the paper and bioengineer with Berkeley Yeast, more than 100 breweries in the U.S. are already using GM yeast strains.
