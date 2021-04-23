Farmworkers in housing provided by Gebbers Farms were less likely to get COVID last summer than co-workers who lived in the community, according to testing by the Washington Health Department.
The Central Washington fruit company faces a $2 million fine for allegedly breaking emergency rules and potentially exposing 2,700 foreign farmworkers it housed to the coronavirus.
The unpublished report, obtained by the Capital Press, concludes that orchard workers were actually safer in Gebbers housing than in private housing.
The difference, according to the report, could be explained by several factors, including "successful prevention efforts at the farmworker housing sites."
Gebbers came under scrutiny and criticism after two H-2A workers, a 37-year-old Mexican and 63-year-old Jamaican, died in July. Both died of COVID, according to the Department of Labor and Industries.
L&I excoriated Gebbers in a late December press release, reporting that an "anonymous caller" in July feared "hundreds" of workers at one camp had COVID.
According to the health report, 3,013 orchard workers were tested between late May and late August and 178 tested positive, or 6%. Among workers living in the community, 12% tested positive. Among workers in company housing, 4% tested positive.
Another 249 workers had symptoms but declined to be tested. If suspected cases are included, 14% of workers living in the community had or displayed symptoms of COVID, compared to 7% of the workers in company housing.
The infection rate, according to the report, "was lower in orchard employees residing in congregate temporary housing compared with orchard employees living in the community."
Workers in company housing may have had less exposure to high-risk community settings, such as restaurants or indoor events, and adhered better to mask and social distance rules, according to the report, whose listed contributors include the state's head epidemiologist, Scott Lindquist.
L&I issued the fine months after testing was completed, pointing to violations it witnessed in July. The state alleges the company didn't isolate workers in groups of 15, allowing groups of 42 workers.
Gebbers argued there was nothing scientific about groups of 15 and that it consulted with an infectious disease expert on a safety plan. The farm has appealed the fine to the Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals. A mediation session is scheduled for next month.
"The farm acted swiftly and decisively to ensure the health and safety of employees in the face of an unprecedented global pandemic, and these efforts are reflected in the lower rates of positive cases for workers living in employee-provided housing," farm spokeswoman Amy Philpott said in a statement Thursday.
Efforts to obtain comment from the Health Department were unsuccessful.
Also, 726 workers in Gebbers warehouses were tested. Some 23% tested positive. All lived in the community.
While 6% of office workers tested positive, 28% of workers who sort and pack fruit tested positive, according to the report.
In late May, the company started testing employees who displayed COVID symptoms. In response to concerns about the virus spreading, the state health secretary ordered all workers to be tested in late August. Less than 1% tested positive at that time.