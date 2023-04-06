The Yakima River

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation projected April that irrigators with junior water-rights in the Yakima River Basin will receive 82% of their full allotments.

 Getty Images

Yakima River Basin irrigators with junior water-rights will receive 82% of their allotments, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation forecast Thursday.

The bureau will update the forecast in early May. Forecasters projected that, depending on the weather in April, the allotments could be as low as 61% or as high as 100%. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you