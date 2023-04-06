Yakima River Basin irrigators with junior water-rights will receive 82% of their allotments, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation forecast Thursday.
The bureau will update the forecast in early May. Forecasters projected that, depending on the weather in April, the allotments could be as low as 61% or as high as 100%.
Roza Irrigation District manager Scott Revell said the district usually uses about 80% of its allotment. Tuesday's forecast was neither great nor catastrophic, he said.
"The word I've been using is 'OK-ish,'" he said.
The bureau's five reservoirs supply water for 464,000 acres in south-central Washington. Irrigators with senior water rights will receive full allotments.
Reservoirs are below normal, holding 76% of average. Rain at the reservoirs was 50% of normal between Jan. 1 and March 31, the fifth-driest such period in 112 years of record-keeping, the bureau reported.
Melting snow will make up some of the deficit, but the snowpack is only 90% of average, according to the bureau.
There's still time for rain and snow to improve the outlook, river operations manager Chris Lynch said.
He cited 2010 as a possible precedent. That year, the forecast in April was for a 71% water supply. Following a wet spring, irrigators received full allotments.
"There is a chance of recovering, and I kind of expect we will based on my experience," Lynch said.
The Kittitas Reclamation District was anticipating an 80% water supply before Thursday's forecast, district manager Urban Eberhart said.
"Irrigators will have to be really careful with their water usage," he said. "We never really know what our supply is until later into the summer."
Irrigation districts have stretched water supplies with conservation measures, such as lining canals with concrete to keep water from seeping into the ground.
Below-average water years show the region needs to hold more water, Eberhart said. "It continues to underscore how important it is to keep moving to get additional surface storage built."
