DAYTON, Ore. — When Willamette Valley Vineyards opens its newest winery, Domaine Willamette, in the Dundee Hills about 30 miles southwest of Portland, it will be the latest building in Oregon to showcase mass timber as part of its architectural design.
A roof installed over the winery's outdoor pavilion is made from thick panels of mass plywood manufactured by Freres Engineered Wood, based in Lyons, Ore.
The same product was also used to build the $125 million, nine-acre roof that will adorn Portland International Airport in 2024.
Jim Bernau, founder and CEO of Willamette Valley Vineyards, watched as a crane lifted the panels into place on a sunny morning Sept. 6. He was joined by his wife, Jan, who is overseeing the project, and state Rep. David Gomberg, a Democrat who represents the central Oregon coast.
After a few attempts, Gomberg successfully slashed open a bottle of not-yet-released Domaine Willamette sparkling wine, commemorating the moment.
"Cheers to Oregon State (University) innovation!" they toasted.
Bernau and Gomberg met as students at OSU, and the university's College of Forestry has been pivotal in testing and researching mass timber products for commercial buildings — including Freres' mass plywood prototypes.
That research continues today, with OSU and University of Oregon faculty collaborating through the TallWood Design Institute to accelerate the use of mass timber in building construction.
Bernau said they selected mass plywood for the pavilion roof at Domaine Willamette for its environmental sustainability, ease and speed of installation and natural beauty that blends aesthetically with the surrounding outdoor environment.
"The wine enthusiast is always interested in what we are doing to advance the interests of humanity," Bernau said. "For us, we're really dedicated to sustainability."
Not only do wood products sequester carbon and generate less greenhouse gas emissions compared to steel and concrete, Bernau said, but mass timber can be made from smaller diameter trees and slash harvested from forests to make them more resilient to wildfires.
"We're proud to be representing the innovation that's occurring in Oregon for our environment," he said.
Domaine Willamette is scheduled to open to the public on Sept. 19. The $20 million winery will be dedicated to making sparkling wine, and is surrounded by 25 acres of vineyards.
Bernau said he sees tremendous opportunity for growing production of sparkling wine in Oregon. Statistics from the Oregon Wine Board show the sector is already on the rise, with total volume increasing by more than 62% in 2021 over the previous two years.
"Sparkling wine is among the most sought after beverages for important celebrations in our lives," Bernau said. "There is a niche for the North Willamette to fill all over the world."
