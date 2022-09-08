DAYTON, Ore. — When Willamette Valley Vineyards opens its newest winery, Domaine Willamette, in the Dundee Hills about 30 miles southwest of Portland, it will be the latest building in Oregon to showcase mass timber as part of its architectural design.

A roof installed over the winery's outdoor pavilion is made from thick panels of mass plywood manufactured by Freres Engineered Wood, based in Lyons, Ore.

