Crystal Potter is slated to take over as Idaho Wine Commission board chair on July 1. A board member since 2017, she succeeds Earl Sullivan.
Potter co-owns Potter Wines in Garden City with her husband, Von Potter. The Idaho wine industry includes 69 wineries and about 1,300 planted acres.
Capital Press recently interviewed her about the state’s growing wine industry.
Capital Press: What is the board working on for the rest of 2021 and into 2022? What market trends or other needs are driving that work?
Crystal Potter: As we rebound from the pandemic and the loss of events, the board has shifted the commission’s focus a bit. We are focusing on education, both within the industry as well as consumer-driven. The wine industry in Idaho has gained tremendous momentum in recent years, and with that there is a demand for furthering education among the winemakers and grape growers.
The quality of vineyards and wines in this state is attracting national attention. We have some really fantastic wines here, which I believe lends itself to the commitment our wineries and growers have to consistently raise the bar in what they do. People are loving Idaho wines and really talking about them in their communities. So we’re seeing a demand for more education on that level, too.
CP: What are a couple of challenges the board faces as it works to help grow the industry in the state while continuing to serve existing participants? How is the board addressing these challenges?
Potter: The most obvious but certainly most significant challenge has been the pandemic and the loss in the commission’s budget this past fiscal year. We lost $200,000 and we were not eligible for COVID relief funds because we are a state agency. We had to cancel a great deal of events and lay off a staff member. Looking forward, we are going to ask the Legislature for one-time funds to help us get back on our feet and keep the growing industry moving forward. We are trying to be inventive with the little funding we do have.
CP: On the consumer-facing side, how are Idaho winery operators and other retail participants positioned coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic?
Potter: We are all so thrilled to be fully open again and welcoming consumers back to our tasting rooms. In the past few months, we have seen a fantastic showing and incredible support of the industry as people get back out and try new wines and visit the tasting rooms. We’re grateful for getting through 2020 and it certainly would not have been possible without our communities supporting us. We’re looking ahead with gratitude for our consumers and dedicating our efforts to produce high-quality wines.
CP: On the agriculture side, what trends are you seeing among vineyard operators and processors? How is the board involved?
Potter: We’re seeing the growers more dedicated than ever to the quality of the vineyards. From irrigation practices to biodiversity and soil health, they are committed to the development of ongoing processes that affect the quality of the grapes from the vine to the glass. Part of our mission is to be able to consistently give growers the resources they need to make every acre planted count.
CP: What is the board’s outlook for the Idaho wine industry as the pandemic winds down and in-migration to Idaho from other states continues?
Potter: We don’t see the growth of this industry slowing down anytime soon, thankfully. We’re excited to resume our annual Savor Idaho event in June 2022. Besides that, our strategic priorities are to build on consumer awareness, gain sustainable funding and continue to offer education and resources industrywide.