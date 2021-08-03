COLUSA, Calif. — Longtime almond grower Bill Vann, 67, his wife Susie Vann, 60, and two friends died in a helicopter accident Sunday in Colusa County, Calif.
"The accident and the loss of life is such a shock," Garnett Vann, Bill's brother and business partner at Vann Brothers, said in a statement Monday.
The helicopter was a Robinson R66, according to the Federation Aviation Administration. According to a statement from the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, the helicopter went down in a field near Highway 45 at Reservation Road around 1:15 p.m. Sunday, about 7 miles north of the city of Colusa. First responders declared the four occupants dead at the scene of the crash.
The cause of the crash is unknown, and the National Transportation Safety Board sent a team Monday to investigate.
Vann Brothers' executive administrator, Nikki Azevedo, said the family is grieving and does not wish to comment further at this time about the accident's details.
The Vann family is well-known in California's almond industry.
"The Vann family is a leader in the California almond business, and they have contributed much over the years to improving the industry's stature. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all Vann family members," Richard Waycott, president and CEO of the Almond Board of California, said in a statement.
The Vann family has been farming in Colusa County since the early 1900s.
In 1973, Bill Vann partnered with his brother, Garnett, to farm 40 acres of wheat near their home in Williams under the name Vann Brothers.
"Bill was a hands-on partner who loved both farming and business," said his brother, Garnett. "For him, being actively involved in every step of the operation made him the happiest."
The Vanns eventually transitioned from row crops to nut orchards, focusing on almonds, walnuts and pistachios.
In 2012, the brothers added a processing facility, Vann Family Orchards, in a move to become vertically integrated. In 2017, the family constructed a huller and shelling facility, making the company totally vertically integrated as a grower, buyer and processor of nuts.
Today, the company is one of the largest almond processors in northern California and farms more than 17,000 acres in the Sacramento Valley. The farm's almonds are sold across the nation and world.
The Vann organization employs more than 200 people throughout the region and contracts with more than 100 growers. Garnett Vann said this weekend's accident came as "a shock" to his family, the company's employees and fellow growers.
Bill and Susie Vann are survived by their blended family of four children and seven grandchildren.
The names of the couple's two friends who died in the crash were Bobbie Lee Keaton, 62, and Charles Thomas Wilson, 71.
Services are currently being planned.
Garnett Vann said the family will continue moving forward to prepare for almond harvest.