CORVALLIS, Ore. — A new study by Oregon State University reveals that byproducts from food processing, including the pomace left over from apples after juicing, can be turned into an environmentally-friendly packaging material called 'molded pulp packaging.'
This type of compostable packaging — used to make clamshell containers, flower pots and beverage cartons, for example — is traditionally made of recycled newspaper, but the supply of recycled newspaper is in decline, creating a market for substitute materials. Now, researchers are exploring making it with food byproducts from fruit and vegetable juice processing.
Yanyun Zhao, OSU professor of food science and technology and the project's lead researcher, said the research could benefit processors, farmers, consumers and the environment.
"It solves two problems," said Zhao.
First, it could help meet the need for more environmentally-friendly packaging alternatives. Simultaneously, it could help repurpose and upcycle food processing byproducts — limiting waste and creating added value.
When apples are processed for juice, about 70% to 75% of the apple goes into the juice and the remaining 25% to 30% is left as pomace. This pomace is sometimes composted or used for animal feed, but Zhao said she envisions there could be higher-value uses — including in packaging.
For this project, Zhao and her team focused on using apple pomace, a material readily available in the Pacific Northwest. Two Oregon-based processing companies, Kerr Concentrates Inc. and Hood River Juice Company, provided Zhao's lab with pomace for the research.
Early results were promising.
Zhao said she can see the same application working for winegrape pomace, cranberry pomace and with plant fibers from other crops too, although the formulation would vary depending on the source because pomace from different plants carries different characteristics and textures.
In the apple experiment, Zhao and her team used pilot-scale machinery in the lab to create small batches of containers made using cellulose fibers within apple pomace.
One challenge with creating paper-based or pomace-based packaging is making the material water-resistant so that it can withstand high moisture and humidity.
To make these containers strong and water-resistant, Zhao's team used a few different "eco-friendly" strategies: incorporating polymers and compounds — such as lignin, chitosan and glycerol — that are biologically-based, compostable and cost-effective.
Zhao's lab aims to create water-resistant coatings that meet food safety requirements so that the coatings can be applied to paper- and pomace-based packages to carry wet food.
Compared to traditional newspaper-based molded pulp packaging, Zhao said the apple pomace containers performed well, but Zhao's team is still in the research-and-development phase and plans to make further improvements.
For the product to become mass-commercialized, she said, OSU will need an industry partner such as a packaging manufacturer to scale up production.
Eventually, she said, if the product is commercialized, she said she can envision farmers — such as apple growers — using the pomace packaging to move and store their own produce.
"It's really what you call a 'circular economy potential of (the) packaging chain,'" she said.
Co-authors of the study are Clara Lang, Jooyeoun Jung and Taoran Wang.