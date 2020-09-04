Researchers at the Japan Advanced Institute of Science and Technology have succeeded in pollinating fruit blossoms by spraying soap bubbles containing pollen on them.
The group is now testing whether a drone equipped with a bubble sprayer can autonomously fly through a fruit orchard and pollinate flowers.
Growers whose orchards have been affected by the decline of honey bees and other pollinators may be able to get their hands on this technology within five years, the research team's leader told the Capital Press.
"We are currently working to complete (the research) within five years," said Eijiro Miyako, an associate professor at the institute.
The researchers initially tried to pollinate flowers by attaching horse hairs to a drone. Not only did this technique not pollinate the flowers, it damaged some of them.
Then they created a bubble solution by adding calcium and other substances to make the bubbles stronger.
The scientists added pollen to the solution and sprayed it onto flowers in a peach orchard. The result was as good as pollinating by hand, and 95% of the flowers bore fruit.
The experiment also showed only two or three bubbles are required to pollinate one flower effectively, and the flowers pollinated by soap bubbles grew as quickly as those pollinated manually.
One of the researchers' future goals is developing a drone with a bubble sprayer, which may necessitate the application of image recognition technology for accurately spotting flowers, and skills for precisely spraying the solution onto them.
Miyako told the Capital Press his team did not know yet what the technology's actual cost to growers will be, but the soap bubble solution will be inexpensive.
"However, if you use a robot such as a drone, the cost may get high, but we are currently trying to keep costs as low as possible," he said.
Miyako said to put this pollinating technique to practical use, his team believes technology that automatically applies bubbles to flowers is necessary.
"We believe that image recognition and (artificial intelligence) technology will be important for achieving this."