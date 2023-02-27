Courtesy of American Pistachio Growers (copy)

Pistachio harvest. The industry continues to grow.

 American Pistachio Growers

The pistachio industry has a significant economic impact on California's economy, contributing $6.4 billion annually, according to a new study.

In January, American Pistachio Growers, a nonprofit trade association, commissioned Dennis Tootelian, a business consultant and emeritus professor of marketing at California State University-Sacramento, to assess the economic impact pistachio growers and processors have on California's economy.

