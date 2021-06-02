WENATCHEE, Wash. — “Cherry!”
At the command, Aspen, an Australian Shepherd, bounded along a row of boxes, sniffing each. Jan Flatten, the dog’s owner-trainer, ran behind, holding the leash.
Suddenly, Aspen stopped. After smelling a box, she sat by it and looked at Flatten.
“Yes! Good girl,” said Flatten.
She gave Aspen a treat.
Aspen had just sniffed out, among a row of clean cherry branches, the one piece of wood infected with little cherry disease, which researchers call an “existential threat” to the industry.
Here at the Wenatchee Kennel Club in central Washington, volunteers are working with researchers, growers, detectives and USDA experts to train dogs sniff out little cherry disease.
For decades, people have trained dogs to detect explosives, diseases, drugs and criminals. The new frontier for detection dogs, experts say, is agriculture.
Little cherry disease, caused by phytoplasma or one of two viruses, prompts trees to produce cherries that are small, pale and weak-flavored, making them unmarketable.
Growers typically can’t detect the disease until it’s too late — when the only solution is removing the infected tree to prevent the disease’s spread.
In a draft survey by Oregon State University and Washington State University, growers across the two states reported removing 974 acres of sweet cherries due to the disease between 2015 to 2020, $115 million in lost revenue and costs. Because survey respondents manage only 26% of acreage across the region, experts estimate real losses are much higher.
“It’s unbelievable the number of cherry orchards ripped out. We’re at epidemic levels,” said Teah Smith, agricultural consultant and entomologist at Zirkle Fruit Company.
Smith, along with Hannah Walter, orchard project lead at Stemilt Growers LLC, are providing the Wenatchee Kennel Club with both clean and diseased cherry tree samples for trials.
The goal of this project is to train dogs to differentiate between clean and diseased wood and to detect the disease early, when the trees are dormant or in the nursery before planting.
“They’re doing really well so far,” said Ines Hanrahan, executive director of the Washington Tree Fruit Research Commission. “Everything looks very promising.”
Lynda Pheasant, the pilot project’s leader at the kennel club, agreed.
“There’s no doubt now the dogs know what they’re doing,” she said.
Wenatchee Kennel Club is a volunteer-run organization founded in 1963. The club has about 150 members and offers 33 weekly classes in tracking, hunting, agility and scent work.
Six kennel club volunteers and their dogs were chosen for the pilot project. They come from a range of professional backgrounds, including the U.S. Forest Service, Housing Authority, USDA and CMI Orchards. Most are retired.
Their dogs represent a range of breeds. For the dogs, detection “work” is really play.
The dogs recently completed the first seven-week series and are now into their second course. The goal is to get the dogs in orchards by the end of 2021.
For this project, the Wenatchee Kennel Club has sought support from outside experts, including Hallie McMullen, an Idahoan who started training detection dogs for criminal justice work in 1995, and Nathan Hall of Texas Tech University, who recently won a $475,000 USDA grant for his own detection dog research.
The project’s leaders say they envision a future where some people will become dog entrepreneurs, some farmers will train their own dogs and volunteers will offer community service.
Sue Edick, a volunteer, said she’s excited to serve the community with her dog, Cubby.
“It’s incredible what dogs can do,” she said. “It’s thrilling to witness.”