A Washington crop duster is appealing a fine and suspension to the state Supreme Court, arguing there was insufficient evidence to conclude he sprayed 66 farmworkers with a pesticide in 2014.
Lenard Beierle of Ag Air Flying Service in Toppenish received a nine-day suspension and was fined $550 for the high-profile incident in Grant County.
His attorney, Timothy Coleman, said Tuesday that Beierle did nothing wrong and that the Department of Agriculture relied on speculation to hold him responsible. Coleman said he hoped the case would raise the bar for finding applicators guilty of pesticide drift.
“I think the Supreme Court should hear the case because it is in the public interest,” Coleman said. “I think this potentially has some pretty far-reaching implications.”
Beierle released a mix of chemicals, including lambda-cyhalothrin, over an 114-acre potato field Aug. 27, 2014, 2 miles east of Mattawa. Slightly more than a half-mile away, workers in an apple orchard reported seeing the airplane, smelling a strong odor and immediately getting sick.
Workers said they had scratchy eyes and noses, trouble breathing and were nauseous and dizzy. Some were treated at a medical clinic.
Beierle landed and was accused of spraying the workers. He called the agriculture department and asked it to investigate, according to court records.
The department’s investigator interviewed workers, and detected lambda-cyhlothrin in the orchard, on workers’ clothes and a truck’s windshield. He found no other application of that pesticide within a mile that month.
The department originally suspended Beierle for 90 days and fined him the maximum, $7,500. On appeal, an administrative judge cut the suspension and fine. Beierle continued to fight the violation, however.
“My client has always taken the position that this is wrong,” Coleman said.
Beierle argued there was little wind — 1 to 2 mph — and that the pesticide he was releasing didn’t have a strong odor. He and the agriculture department introduced conflicting expert testimony on whether the pesticide could have reached the workers.
A Grant County judge upheld the department’s position, as did the Court of Appeals. The three-judge appeals panel ruled the department had built a strong case against Beierle.
“We believe WSDA properly enforced pesticide regulations in this case and the courts have affirmed that view,” a department spokesman said Tuesday.
Coleman said the department penalized Beierle without determining whether enough lambda-cyhalothrin could have reached the workers to make them sick. Beierle did everything technically correct, including checking the wind, Coleman said.
In court filings, the agriculture department takes the position that there’s no excuse for off-target chemical applications.