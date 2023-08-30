This year’s pear crop should be slightly bigger than last year, but still average compared to historical production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

sm pears.jpg (copy)

A slightly larger pear crop is predicted in the Pacific Northwest, according to the USDA.

This 2023 harvest is forecast at 645,000 tons, up from 644,000 tons in 2022, the agency reported in mid-August.

