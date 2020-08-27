The University of Idaho has canceled its annual Pomology and Viticulture Program Fruit Field Day in Parma due to COVID-19 concerns.
UI Pomology Professor Essie Fallahi said in an interview that instead, tours are planned Sept. 2-3 for media representatives and others who make arrangements in advance. They will be limited to about 25 participants for safety reasons.
Cherries, grapes, apples and some peaches and almonds are among the crops to be featured.
“In the past it was more educational because we were spending a long time to prepare for the event, which is almost a day long,” Fallahi said.
The field day typically draws hundreds of people in early September to the UI Parma Research and Extension Center’s research orchards and vineyards.
UI said fruit typically given to visitors during past field days will go to food banks.
The event has been offered for more than 25 years and typically draws growers, scientists, students, community leaders, retailers and hobbyists.
Production of table grapes this year improved. A spring cold snap hurt almond yields but enabled Fallahi to see which varieties can best withstand the cold. The cold also hurt cherries.
He is encouraged by the second-year testing of a “pedestrian orchard” concept for apples and cherries. Trees are pruned to 6 feet tall to eliminate the need for ladders.