Pacific Northwest tree fruit growers are optimistic about this year's apple, pear and cherry crops.

"What I keep on hearing is cautious optimism," said Tim Kovis, the Washington State Tree Fruit Association's spokesman. "After a couple tough growing seasons, folks are optimistic that so far — knock on wood — things have progressed as well as we could have hoped for."

sm washington cherry blossoms 2023.jpg

Cherry blossoms in 2023.
