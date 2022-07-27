sm blueberries crop.jpg

Blueberries at OSU's North Willamette Research and Extension Center in Aurora.

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

AURORA, Ore. — Dozens of people sporting hats and sunglasses taste-tested berry varieties and licked blueberry popsicles while listening to scientists from Oregon State University, USDA and other institutions talk about new research at OSU's Blueberry Field Day last week.

The findings, presented at the North Willamette Research and Extension Center, could help growers.

