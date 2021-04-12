SAUVIE ISLAND, Ore. — Marketing Director Sofia Kondilis describes Bella Organic as “the full package.” The 100-acre organic farm offers everything from U-pick, hay rides, events, food, and tastings of their own beer to wine and cider.
“We’re slowly becoming known for, not just being a farm or a winery, we’re an experience,” Kondilis said.
Kondilis’ parents bought the farm in 2004 and intended to use the land to build their house. Instead, they decided to run the farm because it was already transitioning from no-spray to organic.
The farm was formerly known as Scarecrow Farm, and to pay tribute to the former owners, during fall they line the road and farm with scarecrows.
Her parents kept cows and sheep as she was growing up. That said, food plays a big role in Kondilis’ family.
The farm sells homemade Lebanese style gyros along with other recipes from her mother in their food pavilion. The sauces for sale in the farm store are her recipes.
“We’ve done a lot of canning and making sauces,” Kondilis explained. “It really helped with planning for how much to plant. We use our product for all different things.”
In the beginning, they donated a lot of their harvest but over time they learned to create relationships with vendors, wholesalers and cooperatives.
For the winery, they grow some of their grapes on land in Dundee and buy from other farms. Kondilis added that although they’re not the winemakers, people on staff produce the wine — but they are learning how to create it.
“We don’t want to do it and not understand it,” she said.
Going forward, Kondilis said she’s looking forward to being able to hold birthday parties, picnics and holiday events like the haunted corn maze and Easter egg hunts. They also want to include more art at their farm in the future, and are looking into how best to incorporate it.
The most rewarding aspect for Kondilis is the interaction with the customers who tell her how much Bella Organic means to them. She said that a few years ago they were considering selling the farm due to the commute from their home, but instead relocated their family to be closer.
“We just need this space. It’s like home,” she said.
That feeling is shared by Bella Organic’s customers. Kondilis said that whenever she goes to another farm, she pays attention to how it makes her feel, so she can bring that experience back to the farm. Whenever she has a free moment she will sit and watch people experience the farm to see if they’re hitting their target.
“You can tell if you’re doing a good job just by looking around,” she said. “You can feel the energy.”