SALEM — Peter Weathers stooped to pick up a green, pine cone-like hop flower.
Weathers and his sister, Erica Lorentz, stood inside a warehouse that carried the pungent scent of fresh-harvested mosaic hops: earthy, citrusy, almost tropical.
These hops will be used to give beer flavor, aroma, bitterness and to extend shelf life.
Inside the warehouse was a vast system of machinery — a mechanical hop picker, the first of its kind in Oregon. Sodbuster Farms Inc. in Salem, which Weathers and Lorentz run with other family members, spent $7 million last fall to install this system. 2021 is the farm's first year using the equipment during harvest. Lorentz said the machine already saves the farm 60% to 70% on labor at one facility and improves employee safety.
"Labor is 100% the biggest farming challenge," said Lorentz.
The new machine, the siblings say, is a huge help.
Sodbuster Farms went from 22 to 24 employees picking in one facility down to just six to seven machine operators.
In the hop industry, "picking" happens immediately after field harvest but before hops are dried and baled. Picking involves removing hooks, pulling cones off bines, removing stems, sticks and leaves and cleaning cones — all labor-intensive.
This new system now does that work.
A truck drops hops in the warehouse. A telehandler, or reach forklift, designed by Perrault Manufacturing Inc., picks up the mass of hop bines and drops it into a floor bin. A sickle blade, the Perrault cutter, saws the mass into slices like bread, which then run into a ripper.
In a negative air machine, debris, including leaves, are separated from the hops.
From that point onward, all the machinery was designed by Kollmar Inc., another manufacturer.
The hops move through conveyors, screen cleaners, air movement systems, rollers, moving mesh and other equipment. The system cleans cones and removes debris: sticks, stems and leaves.
This system was born through a partnership between two Washington-based manufacturing companies: Perrault Manufacturing and Kollmar.
Wes Stickney, longtime design consultant, estimator and owner-representative at Kollmar, was one of the brains behind the machine. He now serves the company as an independent consultant.
While working at Kollmar, Stickney watched with interest the rise of the craft beer movement. Kollmar Inc., established in 1952, had specialized in HVAC systems for decades, but Stickney saw potential for Kollmar to design machinery for the hop industry — including dryers, kilns, hop pellet mills and balers.
"I created a monster," Stickney said, referring to the behemoth mechanical hop systems Kollmar went on to design with his help.
He laughed.
Meanwhile, Stickney had been longtime friends with Ken and Chuck Perrault of Perrault Manufacturing, a leading hop equipment manufacturer. Around 2008, Stickney forged a partnership between the two companies to create a mechanized picker.
Perrault designed some pieces of equipment, Kollmar others. Each year, the companies refined the system.
Sodbuster Farms bought the 12th-generation edition.
Sodbuster's owners say the system has a short return-on-investment timeline, and Lorentz joked that it's has already saved her 40% on headaches.
The system also increases employee safety.
Compared to hand-picking facilities, the quieter system is gentler on employees' ears.
Kollmar's negative air system also improves air quality by pulling residual debris out of the air.
This, Stickney said, has "made a hell of a difference for employees breathing in a facility like that."
The biggest "hiccup," Lorentz said, is that when a custom belt recently broke, the farm didn't have another to replace it. She said she learned for the future to have replacement parts.
Using the machinery also means employing mechanics. But Lorentz and Weathers say this hasn't been a burden because the machinery is straightforward and Kollmar trained the farm technicians.
"It's very doable," said Lorentz.
With an intensifying labor shortage and pushes for higher wages and overtime pay, Stickney said the system's manufacturers have recently received more inquiries.