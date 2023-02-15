Greg Jones

Greg Jones, CEO of Abacela Winery in Roseburg, Ore., is also a wine climatologist who studies the global impacts of climate change on viticulture and winemaking.

 Mateusz Perkowski/Capital Press File

PORTLAND — Last year, the Oregon wine industry held its collective breath following an untimely spring frost that appeared to cause significant damage in vineyards statewide.

It started with a warmer-than-normal March prompting some vines to emerge rapidly from winter dormancy, particularly at lower elevations. Then came a hard freeze April 14-15, threatening to kill the vulnerable buds and wreck the 2022 vintage. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you