SM winegrapes.jpg

An Oregon vineyard. According to a new report, Oregon's wine industry showed significant recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, with growth in sales, production and crop value. 

 Sierra Dawn McClain/Capital Press

Oregon's wine industry showed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 with across-the-board growth in production, sales and crop value, according to a new industry report.

The findings come from Oregon Wine Board's annual Vineyard and Winery Report, conducted by the University of Oregon Institute for Policy Research and Engagement.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you