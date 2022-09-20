Oregon's wine industry showed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 with across-the-board growth in production, sales and crop value, according to a new industry report.
The findings come from Oregon Wine Board's annual Vineyard and Winery Report, conducted by the University of Oregon Institute for Policy Research and Engagement.
"The numbers, trending positive across every dimension of the business, confirmed our hopes that 2021 would be a year of recovery and renewal," Tom Danowski, Oregon Wine Board president, said in a statement.
The report shows that the state added 63 wineries between 2020 and 2021, going from 995 to 1,058 wineries, a 6.3% increase. Major growth areas included the Columbia Gorge AVA, which added nine wineries, and the North Willamette Valley, which added 45 wineries.
Grape growers also planted 2,300 additional vineyard acres, bringing the state's total acreage to 41,899 acres, up 6% from 2020.
Pinot noir remains king. In 2021, the variety accounted for 60% of all planted acreage and 61% of winegrape production.
Other varieties also grew in acreage. Year-over-year plantings statewide for Syrah were up 6%, Pinot gris up 5% and Chardonnay up 4%.
Overall winegrape production jumped from 75,142 tons in 2020 to a record 114,677 tons in 2021 — a 53% gain.
Average winegrape prices were strong last year, up 20% from 2020 at $2,575 per ton. Between 2020 and 2021, the aggregate value of Oregon winegrape production increased 72%, or by $113 million. The 2021 crop value was also up 14% from 2019.
Sales of Oregon wine increased across every major category.
Winemakers sold 5.3 million cases in 2021, up 13% from 4.7 million cases in 2020.
In-state sales rose by 8.3%, while national sales excluding Oregon grew by 9.7%.
During 2020's lockdowns, tasting rooms closed — some temporarily, others permanently — and many consumers avoided in-person tastings, resulting in a dramatic drop in tasting room sales. In 2021, tasting room sales rebounded, with a 72% year-over-year sales increase.
Direct-to-consumer sales increased by 24% overall between 2020 and 2021.
Despite global supply chain challenges, Oregon has continued to expand its international export volumes every year recently, including during the pandemic. Export sales hit 156,372 cases last year, up from 143,541 cases the previous year.
Canada accounted for 46% of export sales.
Some export markets, such as Sweden and Mexico, shrank slightly, but overall, most countries imported more Oregon wine in 2021 than they did in 2020.
Despite last year's challenges — including COVID-19 restrictions, labor shortages and heat waves — industry leaders say that overall, 2021 was a positive year after a difficult 2020.
"I think, as a state, we're really happy to see the recovery," said Sarah Murdoch, spokeswoman for the wine board. "We've been talking about resilience a lot, but you're seeing some real, tangible proof of it with these numbers."
