DUNDEE, Ore. — Friday the 13th of November, Pamela MacLellan, operations director of Dusky Goose Winery, got the news that Oregon was going into a second lockdown.
Gov. Kate Brown soon released further details: Wineries are part of the so-called "freeze" for at least the two weeks that started Nov. 18, and are prohibited from providing indoor or outdoor wine tastings or meals. Tasting rooms are still open for deliveries or curbside service.
"The news was so disappointing to us — and not just for us. Every winery here in the valley is feeling the pain," said MacLellan.
Winery owners say the order blindsided them, flicking suddenly like a light switch. And the timing, many say, could not be worse. The weekends around Thanksgiving are typically some of the most profitable of the year. Growers and winery owners told the Capital Press they are especially frustrated by the executive order because many invested in new infrastructure for socially distanced indoor and outdoor seating.
Dusky Goose Winery, MacLellan said, just installed new heaters, stools and furniture on its outdoor veranda so guests could safely celebrate the holidays with wine tasting.
MacLellan's winery was not the only one.
Industry lists show Yamhill Valley Vineyards, Apolloni Vineyards, Cana's Feast Winery, ROCO Winery, Penner-Ash Wine Cellars, Stroller Family Estate, Parrett Mountain Cellars, Furioso Winery, Knudsen Vineyards and Chris James Cellars are among the many wineries that were planning to offer socially distanced, heated and covered outdoor spaces for wine tasting this fall.
They plan to reopen on-site tasting as soon as they are allowed.
One winery director who did not wish to be identified told the Capital Press their small winery has spent upwards of $15,000 installing heaters and other equipment the past few months. The director said it's frustrating to be shut down again after investing so much money.
"It's just wrong (tastings) got shut down after all that expense. And they've been so careful, too. Some of the tastings, it's like going into a surgical room. They work to be so sanitary, it's like you're in the ICU," said Jim Bernau, founder of Willamette Valley Vineyards in Turner.
Bernau said he hasn't heard of any case yet of someone tracing the contraction of COVID-19 to a wine tasting room.
Just as they did during the first lockdown, wineries are pivoting to e-commerce, home delivery and retail and other sales venues.
But for many wine businesses — especially small ones that rely on tasting room sales and wine club memberships — the second lockdown could prove seriously harmful.
Dusky Goose Winery and others have had to cancel holiday events. Normally, wineries make a large percentage of their annual revenue from special holiday wines sold on-site with higher price tags that they won't be able to sell as easily this year.
Bernau estimated small wineries often make 40% of their annual revenue the weekend before Thanksgiving through the end of the holiday season.
"Local wineries depend on visitors and club members. They're our bread and butter, and this closure is going to be hard," said MacLellan of Dusky Goose Winery.