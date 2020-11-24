Oregon wineries are calling on Gov. Kate Brown to allow on-site tastings after she clamped a recent "freeze" on the state's economy.
Although the governor's recent order allows tasting rooms to remain open for deliveries, takeout options and curbside service, wine industry leaders say the ban on in-person tastings is a crushing blow that comes during what is normally one of the busiest times of the year.
Late last week, Oregon Winegrowers Association and Oregon Wine Council shared a proposal with the governor, asking her to allow on-site tastings to continue with additional safety protocols.
At a minimum, industry leaders requested that wineries be allowed to operate outdoors as their counterparts in Washington state are allowed to do — especially since many Oregon wineries have recently invested thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars in outdoor infrastructure such as heaters and covered spaces.
“2020 has had dire impacts for wineries, vineyards and for our employees because of COVID-19 and wildfires,” said Alex Sokol Blosser, president of the Oregon Winegrowers Association Board of Directors, in a statement Tuesday. “Banning tastings during the holiday season is devastating for many wineries that typically see significant wine sales during the last two months of the year."
Some industry leaders have told the Capital Press they estimate that as much as 40% of a small winery's sales can come from the Thanksgiving-to-Christmas season.
If current restrictions continue through the end of the year, industry leaders predict Oregon wine businesses will lose more than $4.5 million in revenue, hurting wineries, growers and related industries.
"The industry really relies on sampling wine to sell it. Most people need to taste the wine in order to buy it, either for gifting or serving on their Thanksgiving or Christmas table. On-site tastings are crucial," said Sally Murdoch, spokeswoman for the Oregon Wine Board.
The Oregon Winegrowers Association has also expressed concern that an extension of the ban will likely lead to more winery employee layoffs.
According to an industry survey last week, 72% of respondents said they have already had to lay off employees because of lost sales during the two-week "freeze."
Some vineyard owners told the Capital Press they are shifting their tasting room employees to other roles, including moving them into shipping and bottling production lines. But wineries with tight margins can only hold onto staff so long.
Industry leaders estimate if restrictions remain through the end of 2020, up to 2,000 winery employees statewide could be impacted.
Winery associations have sent Brown a detailed plan with additional safety recommendations, including mask guidelines, reservation requirements and restricted hours. Wine leaders say they hope this will change the governor's mind about on-site tastings.
Brown's office did not immediately respond to request for comment from the Capital Press.