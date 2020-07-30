SALEM — Oregon would begin limiting uses of the pesticide chlorpyrifos in November and gradually phase out most applications by 2024 under a rule proposed by the state Department of Agriculture.
Chlorpyrifos is a common pesticide that targets a broad spectrum of crop-damaging insects. Studies show exposure to it may have harmful neurological effects, especially in children.
In December 2019, ODA convened a 13-member work group to evaluate potential health and safety restrictions. Members represented industry and environonmental groups and health-related agencies.
The proposed rule was announced July 29 and will go out for public comment Aug. 3-Sept. 1.
"We looked at the whole package," said Rose Kachadoorian, pesticides program manager for ODA. "How do we reduce that risk?"
While the rule drastically reduces applications of chlorpyrifos, it stops short of a ban. Certain uses, such as cattle ear tags, seed treatments and granular forms of the insecticide to control soil-borne insects, will still be allowed.
Kachadoorian said cattle ear tags, which contain a small amount of the insecticide to drive away biting flies, remain an important tool for the welfare and comfort of animals.
"We did not want to influence that use," she said.
Beginning Nov. 1, the rule would prohibit spraying chlorpyrifos to control mosquitoes or other vectors on golf courses or inside greenhouses unless they meet minimum ventilation standards.
Unprotected workers, meanwhile, cannot re-enter fields within four days after the last spraying. The current period for chlorpyrifos, known as a "restricted entry interval," is 24 hours under the Environmental Protection Agency's Worker Protection Standard.
After Jan. 1, 2021, the rule becomes even stricter. Christmas tree growers could only spray chlorpyrifos between April 1 and June 15 each year in an effort to protect workers pruning, shearing and harvesting trees.
"We see this as something that is pretty positive," Kachadoorian said. "It's going to allow the farm to use (the pesticide) when they really need to use it, but will also give protection."
Also beginning in 2021, only certified and licensed applicators will be allowed to spray chlorpyrifos. In the past, unlicensed employees could spray it if supervised by someone who is licensed. Mixing and loading chlorpyrifos can still be done by unlicensed employees, but only after they complete special ODA training.
Farms must maintain records of chlorpyrifos applications dating back at least three years, subject to ODA review. Kachadoorian said record-keeping is also mandated by the USDA.
Finally, 2021 will mark the beginning of larger buffer areas for spraying around sensitive sites or permanent bodies of water. For aerial applications or non-targeted air-blast sprayers, the buffer is 300 feet. For targeted air-blast sprayers, the buffer is 150 feet, and for other ground-based equipment, it is 60 feet.
After Dec. 31, 2023, it will be illegal to sell, deliver or use chlorpyrifos in Oregon except in limited circumstances. ODA will also allow spraying if the director declares a "pest emergency."
Several states, including California, Hawaii and New York, have similar restrictions on chlorpyrifos.
Jonathan Sandau, a special assistant to ODA Director Alexis Taylor, said the phase-out approach will give farms enough time to figure out alternatives for controlling pests.
"Chlorpyrifos is such a broad spectrum," Sandau said. "Folks are able to use it to control multiple different pests."
According to ODA, limitations on chlorpyrifos are expected to pose minimal additional costs since many growers have already transitioned to less toxic alternatives. For those who rely on chlorpyrifos, the agency acknowledges it may be up to 33% more expensive to use an appropriate alternative.
ODA estimates the rule could affect 21,861 farms, or about 58% of all farms statewide. It could also impact 132 golf courses and 20 mosquito control districts that may use products with chlorpyrifos.
The rule may also reduce annual pesticide registration fees to ODA by $13,120. However, the agency figures it will save approximately $60,000 to $75,000 per year in chlorpyrifos investigations and lab expenses.