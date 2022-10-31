sm oregon fruit products.jpg

Joe Prewett, left, and Chris Sarles, right, at Oregon Fruit Products headquarters in Salem.

SALEM — Oregon Fruit Products LLC, which manufactures canned, frozen and shelf-stable fruit products, has hired a new president and CEO: Joe Prewett, formerly a lead executive at Tillamook County Creamery Association.

Prewett said he sees his new position as "a cool opportunity to lead a company that's poised for growth."

