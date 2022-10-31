SALEM — Oregon Fruit Products LLC, which manufactures canned, frozen and shelf-stable fruit products, has hired a new president and CEO: Joe Prewett, formerly a lead executive at Tillamook County Creamery Association.
Prewett said he sees his new position as "a cool opportunity to lead a company that's poised for growth."
Oregon Fruit Products in recent years has experienced increased demand across its sales channels — in retail, food service and beverage markets. The company's leaders will be looking for more farms to buy fruit from as the business grows.
"I can tell you that we're definitely in growth mode, and we would love to have partners to strategically grow the business with," said Prewett. "We would love to hear from farmers."
Prewett started his new role in mid-October. Previously, he had been executive vice president of brand and category growth since 2013 at Tillamook, where he helped more than double the company's net sales.
Prewett has replaced former Oregon Fruit Products CEO Chris Sarles, who stepped down to focus on nonprofits that help women and children.
"We're honored to have someone of Joe's background and expertise step in and help guide the future of Oregon Fruit Products," said Sarles.
Prewett is already familiar with Oregon Fruit Products because he has been on the company's board of directors for the past two years.
The company, which was founded in 1935, has changed through the decades.
For about 80 years, said Prewett, it was predominantly a canned fruit business.
Over the past several years, it has evolved into a more diversified fruit supplier.
The business has expanded into the food service industry, selling compotes, purees and pourable fruit to restaurants. Chefs have used the products to create beverages such as fresh blueberry lemonade, sauces such as fruity salad dressing and barbecue sauce and desserts such as strawberry cheesecake.
The business has also expanded into the fermentation channel, selling its fruit purees to craft breweries that make drinks such as raspberry mead, fruity beer or cider.
"They're delicious," said Prewett.
Oregon Fruit Products also sells to research and development companies that need purees made from real fruit with simple ingredients.
The canned fruit business is also going strong. In fact, Prewett said, the company's canned fruit channel — which includes canned whole berries for pie-making — grew during COVID-19, and consumer demand "hasn't waned" as people continue to bake, perhaps in part because baking is cheaper than dining out during a time of high inflation.
According to the company's fruit procurement manager, Zach Prosser, Oregon Fruit Products buys directly or indirectly from 18 Oregon growers, 17 Washington growers and the occasional Idaho grower.
Prewett encourages growers to contact Prosser if they are interested in selling to Oregon Fruit Products.
Prewett said the company buys certain fruits, such as mangoes, from far away, but generally tries to source as close to home as possible. The company is based in Salem.
"We want to be a source of stability and growth in the Willamette Valley for sure," he said.
