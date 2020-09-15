Oregon safety regulators are discouraging strenuous outdoor labor, including farm work, while smoke from wildlife fills the air.
A statement issued Sept. 11 urged employers to check the air quality hourly and keep workers inside if the air was rated 151 or higher. Oregon does not have authority to stop outdoor work because of smoke, Occupational Safety and Health spokesman Aaron Corvin said.
"This is not a new requirement. It's a very strong recommendation," he said. "It was a conscious decision to word it strongly because we wanted people to take it seriously."
OSHA issued the statement with the Oregon Health Authority. Besides curbing outdoor work, the agencies asked employers to allow workers with underlying health conditions to stay home, rearrange tasks to let workers get relief from the smoke and provide N95 masks.
N95 masks filter 95% of airborne particles and are considered more effective than cloth masks. The recommendation applied to construction work and any outdoor activities that "require heavy and prolonged exertion.
Corvin encouraged farmers to consult with OSHA on how to protect workers from smoke.
"We don't have a requirement that would be enforceable," he said. "But we want people to take this very seriously."
An air-quality rating of 151 to 200 is considered "unhealthy." A rating of 201 to 300 is "very unhealthy." Over 300, the air is "hazardous."
The air was, at best, unhealthy in most of the state Monday. Throughout the Willamette Valley, the air was hazardous. By Tuesday morning, the valley air in spots had improved to very unhealthy.
Willamette Valley winery owner Mike McNally of Fairsing Vineyard in Yamhill County said grape growers were adjusting to the smoky air before OSHA and OHA's statement.
Some growers canceled picking this week, he said. Others are planning to pick by machine rather than hand, he said.
"The haze has definitely put a slow down on the harvest," McNally said. "We just don't want to expose people to the smoke."
The smoke also delayed the harvest by cooling what had been expected to be hot days, he said. "That would have accelerated ripening, but the haze slowed down ripening, which is not a bad thing."
The National Weather Service on Tuesday predicted the air will remain hazardous in Western Oregon valleys through at least Thursday. The air may begin gradually clearing Friday.
Willamette Valley Wineries Association spokeswoman Emily Petterson said some vineyards have started picking, but the peak harvest has not yet started.
"A day or two delay is not a big deal at this stage," she said. "Waiting multiple weeks is a problem, waiting day or two is not."
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, introduced a bill last year to require farms provide workers with N95 or N100 masks when the air quality reaches 151. Workers would have to wear the masks when the air quality reached 201. Merkley's Farmworker Protection Act of 2019 has not received a hearing.